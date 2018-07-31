Latest 'Venom' Trailer Has Tom Hardy 'Growing Into' His Character

In the newest trailer for Sony Pictures' Venom, actor Tom Hardy plays Marvel Comic's ferocious anti-hero, seemingly "growing" more and more into his character with each preview of the highly anticipated movie. Sony released the first full-length trailer back in April.

From films like The Revenant, Inception and especially The Dark Knight Rises, it's no doubt Hardy can handle a villainous comic book role.

He and his co-stars seem to have a "symbiotic" chemistry, Michelle Williams (The Greatest Showman), Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jenny Slate (Zootopia) and Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games).

Watch the latest Venom trailer, here...

Video of VENOM - Official Trailer 2 (HD)

Venom arrives in theaters October 5, 2018.