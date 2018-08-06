In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Lance Bass arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Bass thought he had bought the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch." But the ‘N Sync singer then posted on Instagram that

(Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Lance Bass Tried To Buy Home Featured In 'Brady Bunch'

August 6, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance Bass thought he had bought the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch." He even invited Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia in the sitcom, over for dinner.

But the *NSYNC singer posted Saturday on Instagram that the deal fell through. Bass wrote he was "heartbroken" to learn a corporate buyer wants the house "at any cost."

Realtor Ernie Carswell tells the Los Angeles Times for a story published Sunday that the property, which was listed for $1.885 million, received eight offers, which came down to two bids. He declined to identify the potential buyers and says the sale is expected to close in about 10 days.

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" in Los Angeles. Lance Bass thought he had bought the home. But the ‘N Sync singer then posted on Instagram that th
(Photo credit: Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles was purchased in 1973 for $61,000.
 

