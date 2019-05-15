In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Lamar Odom arrives at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Lamar Odom Regrets Cheating On Ex-Wife, Khloé Kardashian

May 15, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News
Sports

CENTURY CITY, CA - MAY 18: NBA player Lamar Odom and TV personality Khloe Kardashian arrive at the 19th Annual Race to Erase MS held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 18, 2012 in Century City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for
(Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA star Lamar Odom regrets cheating on his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, and lying to her about his addiction to cocaine during their four-year marriage.

The 39-year-old tells People Magazine he wishes he "could have been more of a man" and it still bothers him now, three years after they divorced. He also says he misses the Kardashian family.

In excerpts from Odom's upcoming book, "Darkness to Light," Odom wrote he was the happiest he's ever been after they married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and he wrote he couldn't handle the "lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity."

He says Kardashian was by his side after his near-fatal overdose in 2015 and today he's drug-free.
 

Related: Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Tags: 
Lamar Odom
Khloe kardashian
Kardashians
divorce
Author
Darkness To Light
Book
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report