In this Saturday, June 4, 2011 file photo, Canadian model Rick Genest, aka Zombie Boy, appears on the runway during a fashion show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, the agency that represents Genest, known for his head-to-toe tattoos and

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Lady Gaga Collaborator Known As Zombie Boy Dead at 32

August 3, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News

MONTREAL (AP) — A talent agency has confirmed the death of a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video "Born This Way."

Dulcedo Management confirmed on Facebook Thursday the passing of Rick Genest, who was better known as Zombie Boy. Dulcedo said it "was in shock" and called the 32-year-old represented by the agency an "icon of the artistic scene and of the fashion world."

Lady Gaga said on her official Twitter account Thursday night that "the suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating."

The American singer added: "We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it."

------------------------------------------

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. More information can be found on the organization’s website.

 

Tags: 
Lady Gaga
Zombie Boy
Rick Genest
suicide
death
Twitter
Dulcedo Management
Born This Way