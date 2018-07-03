Zedd Releases "The Middle" Remix EP

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey’s “The Middle” is arguably one of, if not the song of the summer, and now it has an official remix pack!

After coming off of his 2x certified Platinum song "Stay" with Alessia Cara and teaming up with country star Maren Morris, Zedd's "The Middle" has both reached the No. 1 position on multiple U.S. charts and is also ARIA certified 2x Platinum. You can only imagine the number of remixes that producers and DJs alike have created from this track. (Hint: It's a LOT.)

So, to make your remix search easier, the trio has put together a set of remixes that have the official "nod" from the superstars. You can listen to the 5-track EP here!

BTW, did you catch Zedd partying with his dad at his OMNIA nightclub residency last night?

That's probably the best thing we've seen all day.