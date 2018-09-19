You Can Now Listen to "Despacito" in Chinese

Fellow "Despacito" singer, Daddy Yankee just posted a video showing him singing his chart-topping hit featuring Justin Bieber and Luis Fonzi... in Chinese.​

Related: Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin, Alec Baldwin Says They’re Married

While in Asia on his world tour, the San Juan native was put on-the-spot by a reporter while in China to sing the No. 1 track.

On this video he posted on IG, his caption translates to, "they got me to sing #Despacito in #Chinese! This is more difficult than winning the lotto."

Take a listen to the full and studio-recorded "Despacito" in Chinese (Mandarin).