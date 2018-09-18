Wu-Tang to Be Featured on Logic's Upcoming Album, 'Young Sinatra IV'

Logic just revealed that Wu-Tang Clan will be featured on his new album, Young Sinatra IV, set to drop on September 28.

Related: Logic Is Looking For Jay Z On “The Return”

His fourth studio-length album, announced through a freestyle to “Bring The Pain” by Method Man back in August, just got a whole lot better.

This will be the 301-native's latest and first full-length Young Sinatra release in the series, which includes Young Sinatra, Young Sinatra: Undeniable, and Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever.

Wu-Tang also announced that they would be dropping a remake of 36 Chambers to mark their 25th anniversary of its original release in an interview with XXL.

"You know how like sometimes you not supposed to give secrets about your album," Logic says in the clip. He then reveals that every member of Wu-Tang will be on the feature.

Logic just revealed that the entire Wu-Tang clan is featured on YSIV pic.twitter.com/cMQfvyroH9 — Lines of Logic™ (@LinesofLogic) September 17, 2018

Check back here soon. We'll give you a first listen to Young Sinatra IV, as soon as it's released on September 28.