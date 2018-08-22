Watch Train's New "Call Me Sir" Video Featuring Travie McCoy & Cam

Train just released their latest music video for "Call Me Sir" featuring former Gym Class Hero, Travie McCoy, and country singer-songwriter, Cam.

It's each artist's latest release to date so far this year, and with the song currently sitting at No. 14 on the chart and steadily rising, it looks like they'll be set for a while.

Patrick Monahan of Train says the "Call Me Sir" music video is "about a little girl helping a little boy feel like maybe he’ll be ok in this life" and that it was a "blast to make."

Watch the lovely new music video for "Call Me Sir," below:

That music video "might have been the easiest, funnest video shoot in the past 20 years," Monahan says.