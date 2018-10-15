A Video Game Themed Music Festival, 'PLAY,' Coming in 2019

If you've ever dreamed of the day where music festivals and video games combine, prepare yourself. We finally are getting the best of both worlds. It's called: PLAY Festival.

It's the first ever event of it's kind and will be kicking off in 2019. The festival will include themes like Activations, Cosplay, eSports, Gaming, and Music.

Insomniac Events founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella tells Billboard that the "two worlds have so many parallels" and he's not wrong. For example, look at when Marshmello teamed up with Ninja to win the first-ever Fortnite Pro AM competition.

The event company is home to major festivals like the Electric Daisy Carnival, or EDC, one of the most widely known music festivals with legs in Las Vegas, Orlando, New York and beyond. So, this is sure to be no Fyre Festival.

Rotella says, "I’m excited to bring these two worlds together in a live environment like it’s never been done before.” Oh, believe us, we're excited too.

No line-ups or artist details were given. Check back here soon for more information as it becomes available!