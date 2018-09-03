Troye Sivan Goes 'Behind The Tweets,' Confesses Love For Dua Lipa & SZA

Get tweet-context on the 'Bloom' artist

September 3, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Troye Sivan performs for his biggest fans at a special event at Baldwin Hills Scenic Overview to celebrate his forthcoming album 'Bloom' on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images

Pop star, Troye Sivan, just popped into the Twittersphere to give us more context on some Sivan tweets, in a segment Twitter music calls, #BehindTheTweets. (LOL... get it?)

Remember when Sivan wanted to grow up to be like Dua Lipa?

What about when the "Animal" singer almost met SZA?

Or, maybe when his luggage got "stolen?"

Sivan follows other artists such as Shawn MendesSt. Vincent, and Liam Payne to go behind their tweets. Troye also just released his sophomore album, Bloom, on Friday.

Watch the full Behind The Tweets episode with Troye Sivan:

