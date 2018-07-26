Train Debuts "Call Me Sir" Video Featuring Cam & Travie McCoy

They're set to perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' later this month

July 26, 2018
LA
June 24, 2018; Sunrise, FL, USA; Patrick Monahan of Train performs at BB&T Center.

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Train is back with a lyric video for their latest track, "Call Me Sir," featuring country singer Cam and Travie McCoy, the former Gym-Class Heroes rapper.

The "Hey Soul Sister" band released the lyric video for their new hit that now has over 1.5 million views on YouTube. It's the first release so far this year for all three of the artists. They'll be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live coming up on the 30th of this month:

The track's currently sitting inside the Top 25 on the charts.

Watch Train, Cam, and Travie McCoy's latest lyric video for "Call Me Sir" here:

