T-Pain Re-Opens The Vault on 'Everything Must Go Vol. 2,' Airline Bumps "Buy U A Drank"

T-Pain is back again! He just released a brand new follow up edition of Everything Must Go.

The "Chopped N Skrewwed" rapper has been cleaning out his music vault lately, releasing all sorts of never-before heard tracks for us.

We’re baaaaack! You thought we were finished after Vol 1?!! #EverythingMustGo Vol 2 out now! More unreleased songs from the vault straight to your ears..I promise I’m gonna keep this music coming for ya’ll https://t.co/WuLlezfBVq pic.twitter.com/TjSGlS1JrA — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 10, 2018

Get the full album here and listen to our favorites below.

BTW, did you see Delta Airlines show T-Pain some love by bumping "Buy U A Drank" on one of their planes, after Pain called them out on their music choices?

Check it.