Pop Hit-Makers, The Chainsmokers Tease "This Feeling" With Country Star Kelsea Ballerini

Get a HOT taste below!

September 17, 2018
LA
The Chainsmokers at the 35th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Beverly Hilton on April 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, / Kelsea Ballerini on the red carpet at the 55th annual American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Country Music Awards

© PictureGroup / Larry McCormack-USA TODAY Sports

EDM DJ's turned pop-hit producers, The Chainsmokers just teased their brand new collaboration with country music star, Kelsea Ballerini.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini to Serve as Fifth Coach on 'The Voice'

Country music has been blending with pop more and more, recently, and vice-versa. Remember, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant To Be," Zedd and Maren Morris' "The Middle," and many more.

This, however, will mark both Ballerini and The Chainsmokers first song together, ever.

Get a first taste of "This Feeling," below.

Check back here for the full song which is set to drop tomorrow, Tuesday, September 18!

Tags: 
The Chainsmokers
This Feeling
Kelsea Ballerini