Marshmello Wins $1 Million, Celebrates With New Music

The masked DJ wins big at Fortnite!

June 14, 2018
LA
Marshmello played The Other stage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Ian Stanford/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

You know Marshmello from the hit songs with Logic, Selena Gomez, James Arthur, and more, but now the DJ is poised to solidify his solo spot in music.

Earlier this week, the masked-musician took to Twitter to announce new music. Check it out.

Not only does the EDM turned Pop mega producer have brand new music dropping Friday, but he also just won a thick stack of money!

'Mello and celebrity gamer/pro streamer Ninja competed in the duo event at the recent Fortnite competition called "Pro-AM 2018," which drew hundreds of gamers and fans.

The succulent and sugary campfire treat tweeted:

Following up with:

On IG, check out this string of events! First, they're in action. Marshmello even predicts the subsequent "W" to his 8.1M followers:

Securing the W today with @ninja Who’s going to watch us catch the W tomorrow???

A post shared by marshmello (@marshmellomusic) on

Then, they won. Just look at the excitement on chef 'Mello's face!

And just like that, we are fortnite champions! @ninja

A post shared by marshmello (@marshmellomusic) on

That's the prime look of sweet, sugary, satisfaction.

What an amazing time yesterday! Still can’t believe that we won and get to donate a million dollars to the charity of our choice @ninja

A post shared by marshmello (@marshmellomusic) on

Meanwhile, watch Marshmello and Logic's incredibly dope, NSFW music video for "Everyday" below:

 

Also, if you're like us and are thinking, "WOW! Does this DJ, who's already worth $27 million, really need ANOTHER $1 million?" You'll be happy to know the $1 million in winnings will actually go towards charity. Ninja announced in a tweet that his share of the $1 million prize will be going towards the Alzheimer's association.

However, Marshmello's specific charity hasn't yet been choosen.

Watch Marshmello and Ninja celebrate their win on-stage at Pro-AM in this Twitter video:

