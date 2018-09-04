It's Beyonce's birthday and the Queen's mother could not be more proud.

Related: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Beyoncé’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Ms. Tina Knowles shared this baby pic of Beyonce back when she was just four months old in recognition of the "APESH*T" singer's 37th birthday.

The Queen herself had previously shared this adorable video of her kids Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir in a majestic and seemingly nostalgic video. Among many great things, this one is for sure, Beyonce is one amazing mother.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 14, 2018 at 6:29pm PDT

Happy birthday, Beyonce! Time to go "APESH*T." (Skrrr!)