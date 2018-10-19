Khalid Takes Us Back To His Texas Roots, Unveils New 'Suncity' EP

Khalid has just released his first ever EP, Suncity, a follow up to the singer’s American Teen full length studio album in 2017.

“The music is bigger than me,” Khalid says.

After winning this year’s American Music Award for Best Soul/R&B male artist, Suncity makes it worth while as it is even more soul than his previous hits, including “Location,” “OTW,” and most recently, “Love Lies.”

Khalid created this EP to give a sound to what this period in his life sounds like. While making Suncity, Khalid says, “I feel like I’m in the process of growing up.”

The El Paso, Texas native spices up the EP title track with verses in Spanish and gives the rest of the project an R&B vibe that no one else can. It’ll put you in a trance. And, let’s be honest, “Saturday Nights” high key has me in my feelings.

“I’m just like, f*** it, let's have fun.”

Before winning at the AMAs, the singer sat down with our special correspondent Poppy.

Stream Suncity below.