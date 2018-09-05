Dua Lipa Announces Collab With BLACKPINK

Dua Lipa just announced the arrival of her latest project, a re-issue of her 2017 self-titled album, Dua Lipa.

This new release will be dubbed a "super-deluxe" edition, featuring 25 tracks spread across two discs, and even boasting three brand new tracks.

Of those brand new tracks, one stands out -- a collaboration hidden inside disc two with BLACKPINK. The track, titled "Kiss and Make Up," will mark the K-Pop stars first overseas project.

So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! -- Thank you for all the love and support. ----------⚡️---------- pic.twitter.com/0lGq6gd5t8 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) September 4, 2018

It seems as though the whole idea started months ago, when two of the girls of BLACKPINK went to see Lipa perform in Korea.

Dua Lipa Super Deluxe Edition is set to be released on October 19.