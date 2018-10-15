Cheat Codes Hit "Home" with A Warm, Los Angeles Vibe

Cheat Codes are back with some fire, and this time, they are really hitting "Home."

Related: Cheat Codes FaceTime Logan Paul While Playing Truth or Dare with Jack & Jack + Drax Project

Group members Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford, and Matthew Russell have been on a massive rise lately, releasing "No Promises" with Demi Lovato, "Only You" with Little Mix, and even collaborating with U2 on "Love Is Bigger."

thx for streaming a million times over the weekend #home https://t.co/acWg3Xz6CZ pic.twitter.com/EVFpJ6Htt2 — Cheat Codes (@CheatCodesMusic) October 15, 2018

Being based out of Los Angeles, "Home" is the latest release to come from the trio... and it sounds just like a warm, summer day in LA feels like.