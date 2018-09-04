The Chainsmokers Want to Know What "You Hate About Them" in New Video

Alex Paul and Drew Taggert of The Chainsmokers just released a new video and want you, the fans, to tell them what you hate about them. Interesting concept, right?

Related: The Chainsmokers Show "Side Effects" With New Video

Many fans have chimed in, saying "what is there to hate on" and that they hate the fact their songs make them "feel like I’m in love." Check out the video!

To go along with the video, the super-hit making producers just dropped some life advice for us as well:

At the end of the day it’s really just about being a good person. It doesn’t matter how you dress or what your hobbies are … It’s just about being a peaceful and compassionate person. That’s really it. Everything else is surface and irrelevant — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 4, 2018

Could the pair be dealing with some type of life-issues? After releasing a new track, "Side Effects," featuring Emily Warren, which is all about the consequences of fame, it is very possible. Either way, the new sound has quickly climbed up the charts. Take a listen!

BTW, if you need something to look forward to, there is more "heat" on the way from the "Closer" producers. Could it be featuring country music-star Kelsea Ballerini? We'll have to wait and see.

FAKKKKKK MADE A STRAIGHT CHAINSMOKER HEATER TODAY IN STUDIO — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 3, 2018

Kelsea you think they're ready? https://t.co/ZXRWnPgLLG — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 4, 2018