Cardi B & Kehlani Drop "Ring" Music Video

Cardi B and Kehlani just released a brand new visual for their Invasion of Privacy track together, "Ring."

It's the latest video to come from the new mother's debut studio album. Cardi is getting ready to open up the MTV VMAs tonight. She'll be joined by Shawn Mendes, J.Lo, Panic! At The Disco, Logic, and more.

Kehlani even tweeted some pics from the shoot:

Watch the duo's brand new music video for "Ring," below: