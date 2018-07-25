Brian Littrell's Gone & James Corden's In, At Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas Show
It's part of The Late Late Show's "Take A Break" skit
After voting to drop Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell for a night, James Corden steps on stage during their Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood residency to perform "Larger Than Life."
It's part of The Late Late Show with James Corden's latest skit, "Take A Break," where the hilarious host gives a star a night off and then takes their place.
You have to see this amazingly funny segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden: