Break out the Tissues for Marshmello & Bastille's New Music Video for "Happier"

Check out the puppy filled video, a reminder that things will always get better in the end

September 24, 2018
LA
Marshmello Face walking on the red carpet at The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall. / Dan Smith from Bastille on stage with Coca-Cola.

© Anthony Behar / Press Association

Marshmello and Dan Smith of Bastille just released their music video for their latest single, "Happier."

Related: Win a Trip to See Marshmello, Khalid, Meghan Trainor, & More at the We Can Survive Concert in Los Angeles

The new visual stars Drake & Josh and iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove who plays a not-so-popular teenager, struggling with being bullied.

Marshmello describes his feelings towards his collab with Bastille in the tweet below.

While not everything lasts forever, this video serves to show that things will always get better in the end.

Watch Marshmello and Bastille's brand new music video for "Happier"... and get the Kleenex.

Tags: 
Marshmello
Bastille
Happier