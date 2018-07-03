Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Stage Malfunctions During Live Performance

Bey-Z's On The Run II tour stop in Poland had some pretty big technical difficulties

July 3, 2018
LA
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce performs at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Indio Polo Grounds on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. / Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) during the Budweiser Made In America Music Festival at Benjamin Franklin Park.

© PictureGroup / imageSPACE

Yes, believe it or not, they actually are human like us.

During the latest stop of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On The Run II tour in Warsaw, Poland this past Saturday night, the stage actually malfunctioned and left Queen B and JAY stranded in the air on top of a raised platform.

Before she had six crew members help her off of the platform, you know she had to bust out a few moves like any true performer because the show must go on!

Watch the video:

Here's another angle:

Tags: 
Beyonce
Jay-Z
Stage Malfunction
On the Run II