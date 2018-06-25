BET Awards: Jamie Foxx + Snoop Dogg Take Us To Church
Snoop and the show's host sang, danced, and praised! Hallejuah!
June 25, 2018
Last night's BET Awards was nothing short of amazing.
Even with performances by 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Nicki Minaj, and Meek Mill, you can't have a BET awards show on a Sunday without going to church.
Snoop Dogg and Tye Tribbett performed multiple songs from Snoop's latest religious vibe, even dropping in some OG D-O-Double-G hits as well.
Watch the finale of the BET Awards last night when Snoop Dogg, Tye Tribbett, and host Jamie Foxx joined on stage to close the show: