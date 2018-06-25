BET Awards: Jamie Foxx + Snoop Dogg Take Us To Church

Last night's BET Awards was nothing short of amazing.

Even with performances by 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Nicki Minaj, and Meek Mill, you can't have a BET awards show on a Sunday without going to church.

Snoop Dogg and Tye Tribbett performed multiple songs from Snoop's latest religious vibe, even dropping in some OG D-O-Double-G hits as well.

Watch the finale of the BET Awards last night when Snoop Dogg, Tye Tribbett, and host Jamie Foxx joined on stage to close the show: