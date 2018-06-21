EXCLUSIVE: Jason Mraz Explains How "I'm Yours" Might Haunt You Forever

Jason Mraz is currently on the road ahead of the release of his sixth studio album, Know, which will be available this coming August. But did you know that one of his most famous songs just had a milestone birthday?

That's right, the timeless love song "I'm Yours" just hit double digits, turning 10 years old. To celebrate, Jason took some time recently to talk with us about his international hit, just how popular it actually is, his favorite use of the song, and how it may be a love song but also has the potential to haunt you for the rest of your life... Yup! Enjoy:

As mentioned, Mraz is on the road playing "I'm Yours" to the lovebirds and the brokenhearted alike, as well a pair of singles, both "Have It All" and "Unlonely," from his upcoming album, and more.

Meanwhile, he'll turn 41 on Saturday. Stick with us over the weekend as we celebrate his birthday with even more from our exclusive sit down. But before we go, here's "I'm Yours," so you can make it a 1,000,000,001.