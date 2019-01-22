Watch Krems' Skype Sesh With Flora Cash

Flora Cash (Cole & Shpresa) are a husband and wife duo out of Sweden. They met after gushing over each other’s music on SoundCloud, which led to Facebook chattin’, then all night Skype sessions. After finally meeting in person they formed Flora Cash, got married, and the rest is kind of history.

I was able to hop on Skype with them to talk about what inspired “You’re Somebody Else”, how to stay sane on tour, the importance of making the music you want to hear, and why Hawaii can cure your flu.

Catch Flora Cash at Bottlerock Friday, May 24th or at August Hall this spring with lovelytheband.