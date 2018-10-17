"Kiss My Grits!" 'Alice' Television Series Gets a Reboot

With several reboot series in the works like Bewitched and Designing Women, another acclaimed series is coming back to television, reports Deadline.

Fox has given Diablo Cody and Liz Astrof the greenlight to begin development to reboot the 70's sitcom Alice. The comedy originally starred Linda Lavin, Vic Tayback, Beth Howland and Polly Holliday, who coined the popular phrase "Kiss My Grits!"

Cody, best known for penning the Academy Award-winning 2007 screenplay, Juno is writing the scripts as Liz Astrof, known for producing the hit CBS comedies King of Queens and 2 Broke Girls will executive produce.

Alice was originally based off of Martin Scorsese's 1974 feature film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. The film starred actress Ellen Burstyn as Alice Hyatt, a widower who decides to follow her dream to be a singer and moves to Phoenix with her teenage son Tommy. There, she gets a job as a waitress at a roadside diner where she develops a new and special kind of surrogate family. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards with Burnstyn winning Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The television series with Lavin playing the same role as Burstyn, also received accolades which include several Golden Globe wins inclduing Best Television Series, 3 Globes went to Lavin for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical, three years in a row. The series aired from 1976 to 1985.

The new series will be produced through Warner Bros. TV and Vita Vera Films, Cody's producton company.

