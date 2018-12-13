KFC Offers "Fried Chicken Fire Logs" This Holiday Season

(KEZK) - If you plan to have a roaring fire this Christmas, let your guests enjoy a well-seasoned fireplace.

KFC has announced they will be selling "Fried Chicken-Scented Firelog".

Made with 100 percent recycled materials, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log, a dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning actual fried chicken.

The fast food chain is selling them for $18.99 and limit one per customer.

Extra crispy details below:

Each Firelog can burn up to 2.5-3 hours.

Can be stored and no shelf life.

Store in a safe, dry area away from pets.

May result in a craving for fried chicken. We know the fire log smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it.

The 5 pound Firelogs are available on KFC’s website.

