Keyboardist of 'Walk Off the Earth' Dies In His Sleep

Keyboardist and vocalist of Canadian indie-pop band Walk Off the Earth, Mike "Beard Guy" Taylor has died of natural causes, reports Billboard.

(L-R) Joel Cassady, Ryan Marshall, Sarah Blackwood, Gianni Luminati, and Mike Taylor of Walk Off The Earth (Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The band confirmed his death on social media on Sunday night. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and band member, Mike 'Beard Guy' Taylor. Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary means. He passed peacefully from natural causes last night in his sleep. Our deepest sympathies are with his two children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world. We ask for privacy for his family in this trying time."

Immensely popular stars on YouTube, Walk Off the Earth is best known for their unique performance covers of Lorde's "Royals” and Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble", but it was their performance of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" that got the most views on YouTube. Taylor also performed a stirring version of 'O Holy Night' over the holidays.

Video of Royals - Walk off the Earth

In August 2018, Walk Off the Earth performed at the newly opened August Hall in San Francisco.



Related: In Memoriam Music: Remembering Those We Lost in 2018