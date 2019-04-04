Kevin Federline, Celine Dion Among Celebrities Wishing Britney Spears Well

Britney Spears’ friends and family are rallying around the pop star.

Following reports on Wednesday that the 37-year-old had checked into a mental health facility to cope with her father’s illness, her sister Jamie-Lynn Spears, boyfriend Sam Ashgari, ex-husband Kevin Federline and fellow singer Celine Dion have all come out publicly to lend their help.

Jamie-Lynn shared an adorable throwback photo with her big sister on Instagram.

"Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best," the 28-year-old captioned the pic.

Ashgari reshared the image Britney posted which said: “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.” He added the touching message: “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am.”

While Federline showed support for his ex-wife via statement from his lawyer.

“Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way,” his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan. “He wishes everyone well.”

Federline is reportedly looking after the former couple’s two children, 13-year-old Sean Preston and 12-year-old Jayden James, while Spears is away.

Celine Dion also took time to pay tribute to her fellow Las Vegas residency performer.

"Right now she needs courage, so I'm sending her all my courage, and my inner strength, and my stability, and the love and respect I do have for other artists,"she told ET. "I do not know her so personally, but, after a while, when you go through something tough, you come back stronger."

After news broke that she would be spending 30 days in an “all-encompassing wellness facility” to deal with her father’s life-threatening colon rupture, Britney broke her silence on Instagram.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,'” the “Stronger” singer wrote to her over 21 million followers.

In January, Britney revealed she had indefinitely postponed her upcoming Vegas residency show Domination in order to support her father during his health battles.