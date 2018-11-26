Walmart to Offer Coffee and Snacks on Black Friday

There are so many good sales being offered on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. As we get closer to the big shopping day more and more retailers are upping their offers to entice consumers to spend their money in their stores.

Related: ow Much Will the Average Person Spend Black Friday?

Amazon is offering free shipping this year on Holiday orders giving brick and mortar retailers a run for their money.

And now Walmart is throwing in some extras for shoppers who come out on Thanksgiving and Black Friday too. Every year the sales start earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving Thursday meaning many people who want to get the deals will have to skip their Thanksgiving dinner. But Walmart has a solution for that because no one should shop on an empty stomach.

On November 22nd, Thanksgiving, Walmart announced they will be hosting "Light Up Black Friday" parties between 4pm and 6pm. They will be giving away 4 million cups of complimentary coffee courtesy of Keurig and nearly 2 million free Christmas cookies from the Walmart Bakery, according to the retailer.

Black Friday 2018 Early Ad Deals: Target, Walmart, Best Buy Sales On Games, TVs, Movies, And More https://t.co/yCxR1ZJcUM — Dantes News (@DantesNews) November 13, 2018

Will you be cutting out of your Thanksgiving dinner early to shop next Thursday?