Vacations To Theme Parks In California Don't Have To Be So Expensive

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — If your summer vacation plans include taking the kids to some of California's big theme parks, you may be in for sticker shock. Must you pay full price? Kim Wonderley looks into it in this week's Road Report.

Prices are highest Disneyland. During the peak summer season, a park hopper ticket at Disneyland will set you back $199 for anyone older than 10. Amazingly, it's still $191 for kids aged 3 to 9.

Related: First Look Inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge At The Disneyland Resort (PHOTOS)

Entry to Universal Studios will cost about $139. Legoland is only $95 for visitors 13 and up. But if you want access to their water park too, the fee jumps to $120.

If that's sounding a little rich for your blood, there are cards you can buy in advance of your trip if you're looking to visit multiple attractions. Get out your calculator and be prepared to do the math if it works out to be a deal.

Take a look at CityPass.com for Southern California if your itinerary includes stops at Disneyland and other theme parks. The pass gains you entry to the allegedly "Happiest Place on Earth," the San Diego Zoo, Universal Studios, Legoland and more. To save up to 30% requires gong to Disneyland for at least three days and stops at another two attractions.

Another discount option is the Go City card. It doesn't include Disneyland, but it covers Universal, Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain, the Sn Diego Zoo and other destinations. They claim that savings can total 50%. It includes options from single to multi-day admissions to each attraction.

The City Pass and Go City cards can be customized for each traveler. There's no need to pay for any attractions you don't want. Plus, you don't have to stand in line at ticket booths when you arrive at the parks.