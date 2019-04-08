U.C. Berkeley Students Say Dorms Are Infested With Rats and Bugs

BERKELEY (KCBS RADIO) — Students residing at two U.C. Berkeley residence halls say they are frightened and “grossed out” over a rat infestation.

The rodents have been seen in several dorm rooms and in hallways at Stern and Foothill residence halls, two of the oldest on campus.

"I’m scared," said Cal student named Sonny to KCBS Radio. "I saw a dead rat in my room.”

Leo, a second-year economics major said Stern Hall has an ant problem and he knows the rats have been feeding on the ants in his room.

He said the rats have been eating his food. He’s had to place all of his groceries in enclosed plastic containers. School workers placed rat traps in his dorm room, but they didn’t help, Leo said.

U.C. Berkeley officials said they are well aware of the problems and are addressing them. They say it’s challenging because the buildings abut forested areas, a typical habitat for rodents.

University officials have offered alternate housing for students who are uncomfortable living at the two residence halls.

