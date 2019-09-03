Mavericks Surf Competition Cancelled Indefinitely

HALF MOON BAY (KCBS RADIO) — The Titans of Mavericks surf competition has been canceled indefinitely following two seasons in which organizers were unable to hold the big wave surfing contest in Half Moon Bay.

The World Surf League announced the cancellation on Monday.

Officials said there were "various logistical challenges" that came with trying to hold the event in Half Moon Bay. They also said the decision was made because of the failure to hold competition in 2018 and 2017, due to poor surf conditions.

Mavericks successfully took place in 2013, 2014 and 2016, but has also been called off in 2012 and 2011.

Surfers will instead go to Hawaii and Portugal this year for other big wave events.

