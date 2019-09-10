Hundreds of SFO Flights Canceled and Delayed Due To Runway Project

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — Flight delays and cancellations have been widespread at San Francisco International Airport since the busiest runway was shut over the weekend so workers can begin repaving.

Nearly 500 flights were canceled on Sunday at SFO. The problem persisted on Monday as worried travelers checked the status of their trips, many of which were canceled or delayed.

"We're expecting impact on domestic and international flights, but it's probably the short-haul domestic flights up and down the West Coast that will experience the most effect," said airport spokesman Doug Yakel.

Because the runways intersect each other the airport is operating at roughly half of its typical, Yakel said.

The round-the-clock work on the runway, one of four at SFO, is expected to be completed on September 27.

The flight delays are expected to become severe later each day.

The worst days for passengers will be Wednesday through Friday, authorities said.

