Showdown Over Man In MAGA Hat at Palo Alto Starbucks

PALO ALTO (KCBS RADIO) — Hearts are pounding faster at this Starbucks on California Avenue, and it's not just the caffeine that is making people jittery.

On Monday, a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat was accosted by a woman who accused him of being a Nazi and a racist, The woman, Rebecca Parker Mankey tried to incite other patrons against the apparent supporter of President Trump.

Instead, the opposite has happened. Mankey was harassed online, and her employer at Gryphon Stringed Instruments decided to fire her after the owner read her Facebook posts about the encounter.

The man with the hat, who identified himself as Victor F. was wearing it again when a reporter from KPIX 5 interviewed him.

"Lots of people have come up to me and said they sympathize and so on, but they're scared to wear the Trump hat. So I hope this incident brings a wave of people wearing the Trump hats," he said to KPIX 5.

The controversy certainly has some in Palo Alto seeing red.

"Stay out of my town, MAGA-hat-wearing people" said Alex who went to Starbucks on Thursday hoping to find Victor and confront him again.

"The basis of what he's doing is so incredibly hateful and evil that it needs to be called out," said Alex about President Trump.

Other regulars at the coffee shop told KCBS Radio that they hope there will be more civility when discussing politics.

Messages left with Victor were not returned.

