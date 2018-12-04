Oakland Named To National Geographic's List Of Best Travel Destinations In 2019

(KCBS Radio) - Oakland is the best part of California to visit in 2019, according to National Geographic.

The East Bay city was the only one in the state named to the magazine's list of 28 "best trips" for the coming year.

"With revitalized Jack London Square and Temescal Alley, Oakland is basking in a newfound share of Bay Area spotlight," the magazine said. "At risk amid the buzz, however, is the city’s historically cultural mix," as gentrification and rapid development threaten to destabilize the qualities that make Oakland great.

Residents told KCBS that Oakland deserved a spot on the list.

"The diversity in Oakland is by far better than any place I've visited in terms of the cuisine, the people," said Sharon Bolder, who recommended Oakland's rich museums to learn about the city's history.

Related: Oakland Zoo Welcomes New Baby Baboon

Philippa Kelly, who lives in Berkeley, said that Oakland has a great range of entertainment options.

"You can go to a tiny, little bookstore and hear a wonderful live band [or] you can go to huge structure, amphitheater-type places," she said.

Mexico City topped the list. Kansas City, Mo., South Walton County, Fla. and Bisti and the De-Na-Zin Wilderness in New Mexico were the only other American destinations on the list. The full article is available here.