Monterey Bay Littered With Golf Balls Launched From Pebble Beach

(KCBS Radio) At the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the world's best golfers are being reminded this week to avoid hitting their balls into the ocean.

There is a massive cleanup underway to remove errant golf balls hit into the Pacific.

Diver Alex Weber of Carmel, was 16 when she discovered the bottom of the Monterey Bay wasn't so glorious. It was literally white with balls:

"We got like 2,000 golf balls," she said. "We got 200 pounds in our kayak and everything was full."

Since then, Weber, who's now 19 and in college, has written a paper for s scientific journal about the discovery. She's gone on to retrieve 20,000 golf balls from the ocean floor.

They're being sculpted into a giant wave by Ethan Estess, a marine biologist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

"I was just blown away. It was such an out of sight, out of mind issue," he said. "So that's what Alex has done is really peel back the surface of the ocean and show people what's there."

Pebble Beach has posted warning signs and hired a staff diver to supervise the cleanup of what she estimates to be up to five million balls still in the sea.