Giants CEO Taking 'Personal Time Away' From Team After Altercation With Wife

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — Larry Baer, the San Francisco Giants CEO, will take a leave of absence from the team after a recording showed him have a physical altercation with his wife in a San Francisco park last week.

On Monday, the team's board of directors announced on Twitter that Baer is stepping away today from the Giants while Major League Baseball investigates the dispute.

The viral video, obtained first by TMZ, showed Baer struggling with his wife Pam for control of a cellphone. During the altercation, only seconds of which were visible in the video, Pam Baer falls from a chair and yells "Oh my God. Help."

That clip is followed by more brief footage showing Larry Baer walking away.

"Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again," the team's statement said.

Official statement from the Board of Directors. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/07IL5jDL9W — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) March 4, 2019

The statement did not specify how long Baer will remove himself from running the organization.

The Baers initially released a joint statement after the video emerged, saying that they had argued about a "family matter," which they considered "resolved" on Friday afternoon.

Major League Baseball adopted police on domestic abuse, sexual assault and child abuse in 2015. Most of the policy describes how players accused of such misconduct will be treated, but it also says the policy applies to "everyone employed by a Major League or Minor League club."