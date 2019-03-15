Joe Montana Tweets About Hiring Rick Singer For College Consulting

March 15, 2019
Joe Montana

Joe Montana has issued a statement defending his family's use of the college consultant at the center of an expansive criminal case into bribery at selective universities. 

The former 49ers quarterback tweeted on Thursday night that William "Rick" Singer provided his family with "nothing more than minimal consulting services."

That draws a sharp distinction with the dozens of indicted parents, including celebrities and Bay Area business people, that federal investigators said made large payoffs through Singer to college coaches and administrators or cheated in other ways to pry acceptances for their children into Stanford, USC and other prestigious schools. 

Montana was not charged with any crime. 

The revelation of a Facebook post by Singer in 2014 sucked the Hall of Fame football player into the scandal. Singer had reportedly boasted that Montana, the late Steve Jobs and  Kleiner Perkins Managing Partner John Doer were among his clients. 

