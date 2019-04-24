Jeff Goldblum, 'Top Chef's' Padma & Gail, Michael Franti Among BottleRock's Culinary Line-up

NAPA (KCBS Radio) - Once again, joining our own Liam Mayclem, the KCBS Foodie Chap on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at this year's BottleRock Napa Valley include headiners and stars from the culinary world Top Chef's Padma Laksmhi and Gail Simmons, Country music entertainer Trisha Yearwood, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and from Bizarre Foods Andrew Zimmern.

Lasting from Friday, May 24 through Sunday the 26th, this stage is set to bring everyone from actors, athletes, celebrity chefs, musical artists, restaurateurs, plus a who's who of local radio and television personalities. This year's pairings are a literal smorgasbord of notable people including rocker Alice Cooper, Questlove from The Roots, rapper Big Boi, and Colombian musician Juanes, just to name a few. See the complete list, here...

Last year's memorable moments included and impromptu pre-cooking show dance by 'Saved By The Bell' actress Tiffani Thiessen and her best friend, actress Missi Pyle. Snoop Dogg building a record-breaking largest glass of Gin & Juice and Trisha Yearwood and the Harlem Globetrotters cooking up some B-Ball fun on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.

Watch a little bit some of the highlights from previous years, here...



Surrounding the Culinary Stage area, the food and drink line-up for 2019 is pretty much the same as the year before with some new additions including Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc and La Calenda, Boon Fly Cafe, Celadon, Gran Electrica, Hog Island Oyster Company and Yak & Yeti. and many, many more.

BottleRock Napa Valley music headliners feature Imagine Dragons, Neil Young and Mumford & Sons located at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa.