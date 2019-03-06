How To Minimize The Impacts of The Upcoming Time Change

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday and KCBS Radio's Mike Colgan said the time to start making changes is now. If you want to lessen the impact of losing an hour's sleep.

Sleep experts say moving the clocks forward an hour is a lot harder on the body than going back an hour. "We all have a 24-hour body clock, plus or minus maybe 15 minutes," Dr. Angela Anagnos of San Jose a sleep specialist says. "...and so on we're all being shortchanged by one hour. Everyone is temporarily, transiently sleep deprived for a while and it takes us about four or five days, sometimes even seven days to adapt to a one-hour time change effectively."

Dr. Anagnos also says you can minimize the impact by setting your wakeup time 15 minutes earlier each day, starting tonight. Let's say you normally get up at 7 to "6:45. A good thing to do is to really see if you can get outside a natural light and usually in the springtime there is natural light at that hour," Dr. Anagnos said. "So that your brain has the opportunity to experience the effects of bright light, minimizing your melatonin levels at that point in time. Allowing it to peak more appropriately at night so that you can have natural sleep onset."

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 AM on Sunday, March 10.

