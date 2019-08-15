Excessive Bay Area Heatwave Opens Cooling Centers

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for inland portions of the Bay Area as scorching weather threatened to push inland temperatures well above 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, officials are tapping into an array of Bay Area libraries, malls, and senior, recreation and swim centers to provide some relief.

In Alameda County, cities in the Tri-Valley are expected to top 100 degrees on both days, so anyone without easy access to air conditioning should seek out designated locations on this list during daylight hours. A printable list of cooling centers is also available.

In Contra Costa County, anyone seeking information and assistance about beating the heat can call 800-510-2020 via landline or within the county, or 925-229-8434 on a cellphone or outside the county. A printable list of community and senior centers is available.

In Santa Clara County, anyone seeking a list of cooling centers can visit this page or download a printable list here.

For other locations, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. offered a printable list of locations where one should call ahead to confirm hours of operation and availability.

Those most vulnerable to high temperatures’ effects are children, seniors, people with disabilities and those who live alone. If you fall into one or more of those categories or care for someone who does, consider checking out these resources for yourself or for others’ sake.

Recommended tips include smaller, lighter meals rather than large ones; cutting back or cutting out sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages; avoiding cooking and strenuous activity during the midday hours; and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Be sure to watch for signs of possible heat exhaustion or heatstroke, including symptoms like headache, dizziness, nausea, hot and dry skin, blurry vision, excessive sweating, muscle cramps or fainting.