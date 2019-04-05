Japanese Pancake Sensation Opens Its First American Location In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — The Japanese pancakes that have been lighting up the Internet have arrived in San Francisco.

These Gram Cafe & Pancakes namesake food is no ordinary breakfast item.

"They are pretty close to heaven," said Darren Iverson, general manager of the Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco. "They're light, fluffy, delicious."

Although the Gram Cafe wasn't scheduled to open until Friday, Iverson has already tasted the photogenic premium pancakes, which are the subject of thousands of Instagram posts.

Only 90 of the pillowy cakes will be served per day, owner Peter Wong said.

"These premium pancakes [are> a high-quality, time-consuming cooking process," said Wong. Each order requires 30 minutes of cooking time, he said.

The Stonestown location will be the debut of the Japanese chain in the United States.

"When a tenant like this moves in that's the first one, they're definitely a destination," said Iverson, who hopes that it the cafe will bring more shoppers to the mall.