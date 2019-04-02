"Full House" House Goes On The Market Again

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — Now's your chance to own a piece of San Francisco and TV history — the home known as the "Full House" house is being put up for sale next month.

This house's Victorian facade featured prominently in the opening credits of the popular sitcom from the 1980s and '90s and the more reboot version "Fuller House."

Over the years, the 5-bedroom and 3.5-bath house at 1709 Broderick Street has become a tourist magnet in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood.

The current owner is actually the show's creator Jeff Franklin who purchased it in 2016 for $4 million.

It's been remodeled in the years since Franklin bought it, and a final selling price has not been set.

Realtor Rachel Swann, who's showing the home, thinks it's likely to sell for about $6 million. But in her eyes, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for the right buyer.

"For somebody who is a fan or somebody who would appreciate something of this caliber, I don't know if you could put a price tag on it," she said.

The interior, however, is quite different than the set from the TV show.

"You have a whole lower level master suite down with a wet bar that spills open to the beautiful patio," Swann said. "Not only does [the house> have a great story behind it, it's also a stunning piece of property in a great neighborhood."

Many of the show's fans think the "Full House" house is one of the Painted Ladies of Steiner Street. In fact, it's located about a mile north of Postcard Row. But those in the know have been making pilgrimages to the home's true location for years, and the buyer will have to be aware of that.



"The house is always going to be popular. I mean I think somebody who loves the house is going to have to understand that people are going to always want to take pictures of it ... it's what the house is," Swann said.

Private showings with qualified buyers will be taking place over the next few weeks.

Written by Diana Shook

