For The First Time, San Francisco Welcomes Food Trucks On Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — More food options are being made available now to people who live and work on midmarket Street in San Francisco. KCBS Radio's Carrie Hodousek checked it out.

It's the first time San Francisco is allowing food trucks on the city's main drag. The arrival of a taco truck and a German food truck is bringing plenty of excitement to Dean Paps who works down the street. "That's fantastic. You know, Try something new, I hope it's good." Paps said.

He got the combo number #2 with three different tacos. But that's because he says there's not a lot of food options in the area.

"I mean you always have to go to the mall at Westfield's, pretty much to go to the food court, there," he said. "Not many options otherwise."

At least 10 notable establishments nearby have closed in the past three years and tech companies that have moved in, have failed to revitalize the dining scene.

"This used to be a restaurant right here where these trucks are in front," Bouda Tate said. He passes through a stretch of Market Street often.

"It's good that they put a taco truck right here because it's on the same sidewalk as the major market area," Tate adds.

The trucks are on a six month trial under a city permit after which they could become a permanent fixture. They're open Wednesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

