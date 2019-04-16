Electric Water Bikes Coming To The East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — Electric water bikes could be used as a way to commute across the Bay. KCBS Radio's Carrie Hodousek reports the new bikes are meant to improve transportation between Oakland and Alameda.

Just like E-scooters and bikes, commuters will use a mobile app to claim one of these electric water bikes allowing them to pedal a quarter mile across the Oakland Estuary from Jack London Square to Alameda.

Jessica Schiller the innovative entrepreneur behind this idea says it's a way to escape the daily traffic grind across the tunnel, reducing commute times to just a few minutes. "Every time you get on a Schiller Water Bike it feels like a vacation." Schiller said.

Video of Schiller Bikes -S1 Water Bike

"You have this sort of artificially constrained environment of cars and buses and trains and bikes and scooters and pedestrians, all blended together competing for the same piece of asphalt and it's quite different on the water," Schiller said. "On the water, while you do have ships and you've got boats much fewer in quantity."

Those who use the bikes will need to be trained on how to operate them as well as how to navigate busy waterways.

"Once you get on you'll find out that it's actually the easiest bike in the world to ride, because you don't have to balance."

The fleet of 25 bikes could be available to use as soon as this July.

