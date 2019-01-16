East Bay Earthquake Gets Downgraded To 3.4

January 16, 2019
KCBS Radio
KCBS Radio
Oakland Lake Merritt
Categories: 
Bay Area News
Features
Headlines
News

OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) — The United States Geological Survey downgraded the magnitude of an early morning earthquake that rattled the Bay Area on Wednesday to 3.4 from 3.7.

The quake on the Hayward Fault was centered near the junction of state Highway 24 and 13 in Oakland at 4:42 a.m.

The USGS received reports from people saying that they felt the quake in Santa Cruz, to the south, and Vacaville, to the north. 

Two minor aftershocks of 1.9 at 4:45 a.m. and 2.0 at 4:48 a.m. was also recorded. 

BART delayed trains across its system so maintenance workers could inspect tracks after the temblor, according to transit officials. 

Tags: 
Earthquake
Hayward fault
United States Geological Survey
USGS
KCBS Radio
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report