Cannabis Sales Allowed at Outside Lands

August 9, 2019
Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — For the first time, marijuana may be legally sold and used during the massive Outside Lands festival in Golden Gate Park. 

There will be a "Grass Lands" section at the three-day festival, which starts Friday, where attendees who are at least 21 years old may partake in recreational pot. 

Police, park rangers and security will monitor the zone to ensure the safe consumption of lab-tested weed.

A system will be in place to ensure customers stay within the legal limit for purchases. 

The San Francisco Office of Cannabis and the Recreation and Park Department approved the plan on Wednesday.
 

