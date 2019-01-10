'Bye Bye, Baby!' AT&T Park Is Now Called 'Oracle Park'

San Francisco Giants changes name of the iconic waterfront ballpark

January 10, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 03: Fans walk by the entrance to AT&T Park for Opening Day between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres April 3, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) - The San Francisco Giants are changing the name of their waterfront ballpark. The new name: Oracle Park.

The baseball team will officially announce on Thursday a 20-year agreement with Oracle Corp., the Redwood City-based technology company whose name currently adorns the basketball arena in Oakland where the Golden State Warriors currently play.

It'll be the fourth name for the stadium since it opened in 2000 as Pacific Bell Park. The name was changed to SBC Park in 2003 when SBC Communications acquired Pacific Bell, and to AT&T Park in 2006 when SBC acquired AT&T and changed its name.

