'Bye Bye, Baby!' AT&T Park Is Now Called 'Oracle Park'

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) - The San Francisco Giants are changing the name of their waterfront ballpark. The new name: Oracle Park.

The baseball team will officially announce on Thursday a 20-year agreement with Oracle Corp., the Redwood City-based technology company whose name currently adorns the basketball arena in Oakland where the Golden State Warriors currently play.

It'll be the fourth name for the stadium since it opened in 2000 as Pacific Bell Park. The name was changed to SBC Park in 2003 when SBC Communications acquired Pacific Bell, and to AT&T Park in 2006 when SBC acquired AT&T and changed its name.